Planned Parenthood approved for detention center medical services

The Cascade County Commission voted yes to Planned Parenthood of Montana providing medical services to the detention center.

In December Cascade county was notified Benefis would be canceling their services at the detention center.

From there they had 90 days to find a replacement.

While several medical service providers placed their bids, commissioner Jane Weber said Planned Parenthood of Montana's proposal was the best option for inmates at the detention facility.

Inmate's getting ready to leave the facility will now be able to have counseling.

A service they've never had before.

This is a yearly contract that starts next month.

When this contract is up, if planned parenthood wants to continue to provide this service they'll have to put in a new bid along with any other potential providers interested.

