Shortage of welders nationwide

Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.
We wanted to know if last night's incident had any impact on voters here in Montana and what the overall mood of Cascade County voters was. The people we spoke with already had their minds made up. We asked the people we spoke with, "Did the incedent last night change they way they would vote." Here is what they had to say: "No they didn't because I vote my party and he was in a bad situation," said Kyra Vanisko. "No I looked...
Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
