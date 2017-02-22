Morony Natatorium to offer mermaid class

It's a childhood dream come true for many kids: becoming a mermaid or merman. And this week the Morony Natatorium is making those dreams come true with it's mermaid class.

For $135, students will attend a 3-hour class, take home a full mermaid costume, and receive full mermaid "certification," allowing them to swim with their fin at the pool whenever!

Organizer Marian Permann says the idea for the class is not new; in fact, it began nationally, and after learning more about it at a conference, Permann decided to bring the class home to Great Falls. Students will learn not only proper mermaid swimming techniques and tricks, but will also be able to move through a mermaid "obstacle course," seaweed and all.

And Permann says besides the fun of the actual experience, students also get an incredible workout, and can even perfect their everyday swimming skills.

The class will take place on Friday, Feb. 24th, beginning at 4:00pm and lasting until 7:00pm. There is no age requirement, although students are expected to be able to perform some maneuvers, including floating on their backs and swimming without help.

For more information on the class or to sign up, visit the Parks and Recreation website, or call at (406) 452-3733.