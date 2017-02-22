Richard "Smokey" Roasting Stick reported missing

Chippewa Cree Law Enforcement Services is asking for the public's help in located Richard "Smokey" Roasting Stick.

Smokey was last seen Friday night, Feb. 10th at the Northern Winz Casino off Highway 87 near Box Elder.

Smokey is described as 57-years-old, with brown/gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5'7, and about 155 lbs.

There is a $1,000 reward.

If you have any information at all, you are asked to contact Criminal Investigator Ed Long Knife Jr. at (406) 390-0980, or the Chippewa Cree Law Enforcement Services at (406) 395-4513.