2/22: Day 1 - High School Divisional Basketball Highlights & Sc - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2/22: Day 1 - High School Divisional Basketball Highlights & Scores

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Hatfield, Sports Reporter
Connect

Day one high school divisional basketball tournament highlights and scores from tournaments held on February 22, 2017.

Day 1 - Northern C Divisional Bracket

BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastern A at Billings (Metra)
First Round    
Belgrade 60, Sidney 49
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 48, Hardin 46
    
Livingston 52, Glendive 46, OT
    
Miles City 66, Havre 59, OT
    
Western A at Hamilton
First Round    
Butte Central 49, Whitefish 29
    
Columbia Falls 54, Stevensville 51
    
Polson 65, Corvallis 47
    
Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
First Round    
Belt 58, Power 33
    
Box Elder 75, Heart Butte 51
    
Chinook 63, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 58
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central/Eastern A at Billings (Metra)
Play-In    
Glendive 43, Livingston 38
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 56, Sidney 53
    
First Round    
Havre 61, Miles City 39
    
Laurel 56, Browning 51
    
Western A at Hamilton
First Round    
Butte Central 58, Polson 19
    
Columbia Falls 55, Hamilton 28
    
Stevensville 65, Whitefish 44
    
Eastern C at Wolf Point
First Round    
Froid/Medicine Lake 43, Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 28
    
Mon-Dak 35, Circle 28
    
Plentywood 34, Lustre Christian 18
    
Savage 47, Scobey 45, OT
    
Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
First Round    
Belt 90, Cascade 13
    
Box Elder 72, Simms 24
    
Roy-Winifred 37, Fort Benton 32
    
Winnett-Grass Range 44, North Star 26
    
Winnett-Grass Range 52, Great Falls Central 40
 