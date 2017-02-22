2/22: Day 1 - High School Divisional Basketball Highlights & Scores

Day one high school divisional basketball tournament highlights and scores from tournaments held on February 22, 2017.

Day 1 - Northern C Divisional Bracket

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern A at Billings (Metra)

First Round

Belgrade 60, Sidney 49



Lewistown (Fergus) 48, Hardin 46



Livingston 52, Glendive 46, OT



Miles City 66, Havre 59, OT



Western A at Hamilton

First Round

Butte Central 49, Whitefish 29



Columbia Falls 54, Stevensville 51



Polson 65, Corvallis 47



Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)

First Round

Belt 58, Power 33



Box Elder 75, Heart Butte 51



Chinook 63, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 58



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central/Eastern A at Billings (Metra)

Play-In

Glendive 43, Livingston 38



Lewistown (Fergus) 56, Sidney 53



First Round

Havre 61, Miles City 39



Laurel 56, Browning 51



Western A at Hamilton

First Round

Butte Central 58, Polson 19



Columbia Falls 55, Hamilton 28



Stevensville 65, Whitefish 44



Eastern C at Wolf Point

First Round

Froid/Medicine Lake 43, Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 28



Mon-Dak 35, Circle 28



Plentywood 34, Lustre Christian 18



Savage 47, Scobey 45, OT



Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)

First Round

Belt 90, Cascade 13



Box Elder 72, Simms 24



Roy-Winifred 37, Fort Benton 32



Winnett-Grass Range 44, North Star 26



Winnett-Grass Range 52, Great Falls Central 40

