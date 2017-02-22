2/22: Day 1 - High School Divisional Basketball Highlights & Scores

Day one high school divisional basketball tournament highlights and scores from tournaments held on February 22, 2017.
Day 1 - Northern C Divisional Bracket
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastern A at Billings (Metra)
First Round
Belgrade 60, Sidney 49
Lewistown (Fergus) 48, Hardin 46
Livingston 52, Glendive 46, OT
Miles City 66, Havre 59, OT
Western A at Hamilton
First Round
Butte Central 49, Whitefish 29
Columbia Falls 54, Stevensville 51
Polson 65, Corvallis 47
Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
First Round
Belt 58, Power 33
Box Elder 75, Heart Butte 51
Chinook 63, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central/Eastern A at Billings (Metra)
Play-In
Glendive 43, Livingston 38
Lewistown (Fergus) 56, Sidney 53
First Round
Havre 61, Miles City 39
Laurel 56, Browning 51
Western A at Hamilton
First Round
Butte Central 58, Polson 19
Columbia Falls 55, Hamilton 28
Stevensville 65, Whitefish 44
Eastern C at Wolf Point
First Round
Froid/Medicine Lake 43, Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 28
Mon-Dak 35, Circle 28
Plentywood 34, Lustre Christian 18
Savage 47, Scobey 45, OT
Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
First Round
Belt 90, Cascade 13
Box Elder 72, Simms 24
Roy-Winifred 37, Fort Benton 32
Winnett-Grass Range 44, North Star 26
Winnett-Grass Range 52, Great Falls Central 40
