Daines protesters await Senator at state capitol

After making a few stops at local schools in Helena Wednesday morning, Senator Steve Daines was greeted by protesters as he arrived at the state capitol.

According to Daines’ office, they rescheduled their visit, originally planned for Tuesday, in order to get to two more schools Wednesday morning and ensure to there was enough time for a press conference after his talk about supreme court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Regardless of the reason he changed his plans, protesters showed up today with concerns of their own.

“He just stood at the podium and said I came here to talk to you, I came here to talk to you,” said Liz Harter. “And so far that's all I’ve heard. Is that he has come to talk but he has never come to listen. And that's upsetting.”

“Don’t be chicken. Meet with your constituents. That’s what they elected you to do so go and meet with them,” said a man who identified himself as ‘concerned chicken.’ “Talk with them. Let them voice their concerns. You said that is what you would do all along. So don’t be a chicken, Senator Daines.”