Daines praises Gorsuch and Trump in house address

Senator Steve Daines continued his press conference ,despite the protests, giving his support to Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch. The republican told the crowd, including our radio partners at KCAP, Gorsuch is a mainstream judge, but more importantly, he's good for Montana.

“He is a Westerner. We've got a judge from Colorado,” said Daines. “We've got a judge who's had to make a lot of great rulings related to Indian Country. That's why we're seeing tribes getting behind Judge Gorsuch.”

Senator Daines next made his way to the house floor to address state representatives.

The senator applauded the Trump presidency, saying with it power had been returned to the states and the people. He talked about how the continuation of the keystone pipeline would create 800 jobs for Montana, and bring in 80 million dollars in property taxes. He also told representatives he was the first U.S. Senator to present a to-do list to President Trump of his priorities for the treasure state.

“These are areas that Montanans have identified that have stifled job creation, stifled economic growth, stifled innovation,” said Daines. “And by the way the first items on my list were to stop the war on coal and approve the keystone pipeline.”

And despite protestors outside, the senator pointed out he was the only member of Montana’s congressional delegation to have visited with voters in every county of the state. He insisted he listens to constituents, pointing to his latest town hall as proof of that.