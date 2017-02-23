East Helena two car crash kills both drivers - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

East Helena two car crash kills both drivers

Posted: Updated:

A two car crash in East Helena on Highway 12 yesterday left two people dead.

The accident took place just after 10 p.m. yesterday evening near mile marker 48. authorities say that roads were dry and alcohol and speed are suspected factors. Open alcohol containers were found in one of the vehicles.

Authorities say that one vehicle was going west bound on highway 12, while the other vehicle was traveling east bound on highway 12 in the passing lane.

For unknown reasons, the first vehicle crossed the median and struck the other vehicle head on. The first vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top.
The second vehicle was immediately engulfed in flames.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased on scene.

Open alcohol containers were found in vehicle 1 and still being investigated.

  • Most Popular

  • Department of Health & Human Services shifting funds to fight Zika Virus

    Monday, August 15 2016 5:32 PM EDT2016-08-15 21:32:13 GMT

    Department of  Health & Human Services shifting funds to fight Zika Virus

    Department of  Health & Human Services shifting funds to fight Zika Virus

  • Helena School Board Passes 2 Levies, Voters Not Required

    Helena School Board Passes 2 Levies, Voters Not Required

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:51:10 GMT
    Earlier this month, Helena voters passed a school bond worth $63 million. This week, the school board has passed two levies. But this time, they did not require voter approval. There are exceptions on when school districts don’t need to go through voters for levies, and special education is one of them. In this case two levies, one for elementary schools and one for high schools, will provide the necessary extra funding for special education costs. Superintendent Jack Copps sa...
    Earlier this month, Helena voters passed a school bond worth $63 million. This week, the school board has passed two levies. But this time, they did not require voter approval. There are exceptions on when school districts don’t need to go through voters for levies, and special education is one of them. In this case two levies, one for elementary schools and one for high schools, will provide the necessary extra funding for special education costs. Superintendent Jack Copps sa...

  • Crews fighting Blacktail Canyon Fire

    Crews fighting Blacktail Canyon Fire

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:38:08 GMT

    The Blacktail Canyon Fire was reported around 2 p.m. Wednesday and is burning in heavy standing dead timber. Somewhere between four and fire acres have been burned, with 0-percent containment. 

    The Blacktail Canyon Fire was reported around 2 p.m. Wednesday and is burning in heavy standing dead timber. Somewhere between four and fire acres have been burned, with 0-percent containment. 

  • Attorney General Fox presents Outstanding Crime Victim Advocate Award in Great Falls

    Attorney General Fox presents Outstanding Crime Victim Advocate Award in Great Falls

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:46:04 GMT

    Attorney General Tim Fox presented one of two 2017 Outstanding Crime Victim Advocate of the Year awards at a ceremony this afternoon at the YWCA in Great Falls.  

    Attorney General Tim Fox presented one of two 2017 Outstanding Crime Victim Advocate of the Year awards at a ceremony this afternoon at the YWCA in Great Falls.  