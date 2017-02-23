East Helena two car crash kills both drivers

A two car crash in East Helena on Highway 12 yesterday left two people dead.

The accident took place just after 10 p.m. yesterday evening near mile marker 48. authorities say that roads were dry and alcohol and speed are suspected factors. Open alcohol containers were found in one of the vehicles.

Authorities say that one vehicle was going west bound on highway 12, while the other vehicle was traveling east bound on highway 12 in the passing lane.

For unknown reasons, the first vehicle crossed the median and struck the other vehicle head on. The first vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top.

The second vehicle was immediately engulfed in flames.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased on scene.

