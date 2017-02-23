Man drives drunk with 3-week-old in backseat

A Great Falls man is being charged with Aggravated DUI after court documents say he nearly hit another vehicle at least 6 times with a three-week-old in the backseat.



Court documents say Purnell Racine was pulled over in a parking lot after police responded, and witnessed him backing in and out of a parking space multiple times before making loops around the parking lot.



When police made contact, they saw an empty liter of vodka in the backseat, along with another woman, later identified as Racine's wife, passed out in the back seat next to a three-week-old baby girl. Racine must now begin active alcohol monitoring and participation in the 24/7 Program with the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.