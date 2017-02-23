GOP chairman opposes mail in ballots for special election

After Montana spent $3 million on the last general election, the state’s most expensive election to date, one Great Falls senator is proposing a money saving solution for the looming special election to replace Representative Ryan Zinke. Republican Senator Steve Fitzpatrick says the election should be conducted with mail-in ballots.

Fitzpatrick says counties around the state will collectively save as much $500,000. Democrats support his bill, too. Initially it seemed like the solution had support on both sides of the aisle and from urban and rural counties alike.

However, in an email to the Republican Party this week, GOP Chairman Jeff Essmann opposed the bill saying it would give democrats an advantage. He specified that early voting favors democrats and added when participation in elections increases, it draws in lower propensity voters and democrats are likely to do better.

Senator Fitzpatrick does not agree.

“I was disappointed. I do not agree with him. We just had the best election ever for republicans in the state of Montana,” said Senator Fitzpatrick. “We have never had so many people use mail in ballots and republicans never did better. We as republicans have to do a better job of making sure that we nominate candidates that appeal to a wide swath of Montanans instead of trying to rig the game.”

“It should not be a partisan issue and he is making it a partisan issue,” said Montana Democrats Executive Director Nancy Keenan.“People of Montana’s voice and their ability to vote, all of them to be able to vote, is really what is at the heart of this issue. He is saying some Montanans get to vote and other do not if you don't vote [his] way.”

When we asked Essmann how he expects counties to pay for this unanticipated special election:

“A county that prudently budgets, budgets for emergencies. I mean emergencies happen to families, they happen to local government,” said Essmann. “I reject the notion that doing things in the cheapest possible manner should be a major concern when it comes to any issue that is as fundamentally important as voting.”