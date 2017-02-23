Black pioneers leaving their mark in Montana - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Black pioneers leaving their mark in Montana

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

When you think of black history, Montana does not necessarily come to mind at first but in fact, the Treasure state plays a pivotal role in African American history.
In 1886 Ed Simms and his wife Elizabeth became the first black residents in the city of Great Falls. 
With the help of some friends, they were able to to open a shoe shop in town. 
This is history that has been lost for years and finally unearthed by a local historian who says that it's time we start integrating black history to all history.
Robinson says a decade ago information was not available, but now there is some websites that you can get information from. 
you can visit the Great Falls Genealogy Society at the public library or Montana.gov under the history section. 

  • Most Popular