Sen. Daines addresses recent controversy

Great Falls - Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines is coming under fire after protesters say he's not listening to what they have to say. On Thursday, KFBB sat down with Daines to get to the bottom of the controversy between Daines and his constituents.

Protesters are taking to the streets all over the Treasure State chanting 'you work for us.' Sen. Daines on the other hand seems to be avoiding them. On Thursday, he told us why.

"These are liberal activists that want these town hall meetings right now. They are there to disrupt and create chaos. We have heard their voices loud and clear," said Daines.

Daines has decided to hold town hall style meetings not in person but over the phone. His latest one was last week.

"We had 25,000 Montanans on the phone. I take live questions. In fact, we have the media on the phone so they could hear the tough questions that we take so every Montanan's voice can be heard," said Daines.

As for the protestors? Daines says he feels that they are out of touch with most of Montana.

"They're opposed to the Keystone Pipeline, and they're opposed to coal and the good jobs that the coal industry produces here for so many Montanans and the tax revenues that help our schools and our teachers," said Daines.

When pressed on how he knows they're in the minority, here's what he had to say.

"I've placed a million phone calls out to Montanans in the past two years. I get to all 56 counties, and the only representative who does that so guess what that gives you a pretty good idea of what's going on in the state," said Daines.

These were just a few of the questions KFBB asked the Senator on Thursday We also touched on topics like helping Native Americans gain more jobs as well as the importance of job growth in rural Montana. If you would like to join Sen. Daines' next telephone town hall, text "SenatorDaines" to 828282.

To listen to Sen. Daines' full unedited 12-minute interview, go here.

