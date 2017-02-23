Electric City Pittie Committee seeking artwork

Great Falls - Teaching others about a dog that is often stigmatized, is the goal of the non-profit Electric City Pittie Committee, and now, they're asking for local artists to help with their effort.

The group is holding its third annual art auction fundraiser in May. Right now, they're looking for artists who are willing to donate their pieces, which can include drawings, water color, oil paintings, photographs and even jewelry. Their goal is to get 50 total, and they would like the artwork to be of Pit Bulls. The non-profit's Vice President, Ashley Wilkinson, says that last year they raised $2400. This money helps them fund school visits where committee members teach children about dog bite prevention and more.

"We were able to donate approximately $1500 to animals in need throughout our community for veterinary bills, and we worked with the legislature a few years ago and we are currently working with the legislature now," said Wilkinson.

if you're interested in helping out, visit the Pittie Committee's Facebook page here. or their website here.

