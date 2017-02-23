2/23: High School Divisional Basketball Highlights and Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Helena Capital 62, Missoula Big Sky 55



Kalispell Flathead 57, Kalispell Glacier 53



Missoula Hellgate 49, Helena 43



Central/Eastern A at Billings (Metra)

First Round

Miles City 44, Livingston 36



Quarterfinal

Belgrade 60, Sidney 49



Browning 62, Billings Central 60



Laurel 45, Miles City 39



Lewistown (Fergus) 48, Hardin 46



Western A at Hamilton

Loser Out

Stevensville 56, Whitefish 52



Quarterfinal

Butte Central 49, Whitefish 29



Dillon 69, Columbia Falls 33



Hamilton 46, Frenchtown 35



Polson 65, Corvallis 47



Western B at Ronan

Quarterfinal

Bigfork 59, Florence 54



Missoula Loyola 89, Troy 45



Thompson Falls 59, Deer Lodge 57



Eastern C at Wolf Point

Quarterfinal

Frazer 65, Savage 50



Mon-Dak 62, Richey-Lambert 42



Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 55, Fairview 38



Scobey-Opheim 56, Froid/Medicine Lake 36



Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)

Loser Out

Power 54, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 49



Quarterfinal

Chinook 39, Sunburst 38, OT



Hays-Lodgepole 75, Centerville 37



Western C at Butte Central

Quarterfinal

Arlee 95, Gardiner 53



Ennis 73, Valley Christian 57



Manhattan Christian 80, Plains 66



Twin Bridges 65, Lincoln 50



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Helena 56, Missoula Hellgate 41



Kalispell Flathead 39, Kalispell Glacier 34



Central/Eastern A at Billings (Metra)

First Round

Glendive 38, Lewistown (Fergus) 32



Loser Out

Browning 51, Lewistown (Fergus) 38



Quarterfinal

Belgrade 71, Billings Central 58



Hardin 62, Glendive 44



Western A at Hamilton

Loser Out

Whitefish 28, Polson 26



Quarterfinal

Corvallis 39, Frenchtown 37



Dillon 52, Stevensville 21



Northern B at Glasgow

Quarterfinal

Choteau 56, Glasgow 51



Fairfield 60, Wolf Point 36



Malta 59, Shelby 21



Rocky Boy 55, Poplar 47



Western B at Ronan

Quarterfinal

Bigfork 34, Deer Lodge 32



Florence 65, Eureka 39



Ronan 47, Libby 24



Troy 67, Missoula Loyola 47



Eastern C at Wolf Point

Loser Out

Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 51, Circle 44



Scobey 30, Lustre Christian 15



Semifinal

Froid/Medicine Lake 44, Mon-Dak 38



Savage 50, Plentywood 37



Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)

Loser Out

Fort Benton 40, Great Falls Central 39



North Star 41, Cascade 29



North Star 54, Simms 53



Semifinal

Belt 63, Box Elder 60



Southern C at Laurel

Quarterfinal

Broadview-Lavina 42, Broadus 33



Harlowton 49, Ekalaka 27



Melstone 59, Plenty Coups 35



Park City 47, Wibaux 40



Western C at Butte Central

Quarterfinal

Arlee 54, White Sulphur Springs 32



Lone Peak 43, St. Regis 35



Seeley-Swan 36, Ennis 23



Twin Bridges 44, Clark Fork 24