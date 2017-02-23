2/23: High School Divisional Basketball Highlights and Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Helena Capital 62, Missoula Big Sky 55
Kalispell Flathead 57, Kalispell Glacier 53
Missoula Hellgate 49, Helena 43
Central/Eastern A at Billings (Metra)
First Round
Miles City 44, Livingston 36
Quarterfinal
Belgrade 60, Sidney 49
Browning 62, Billings Central 60
Laurel 45, Miles City 39
Lewistown (Fergus) 48, Hardin 46
Western A at Hamilton
Loser Out
Stevensville 56, Whitefish 52
Quarterfinal
Butte Central 49, Whitefish 29
Dillon 69, Columbia Falls 33
Hamilton 46, Frenchtown 35
Polson 65, Corvallis 47
Western B at Ronan
Quarterfinal
Bigfork 59, Florence 54
Missoula Loyola 89, Troy 45
Thompson Falls 59, Deer Lodge 57
Eastern C at Wolf Point
Quarterfinal
Frazer 65, Savage 50
Mon-Dak 62, Richey-Lambert 42
Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 55, Fairview 38
Scobey-Opheim 56, Froid/Medicine Lake 36
Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out
Power 54, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 49
Quarterfinal
Chinook 39, Sunburst 38, OT
Hays-Lodgepole 75, Centerville 37
Western C at Butte Central
Quarterfinal
Arlee 95, Gardiner 53
Ennis 73, Valley Christian 57
Manhattan Christian 80, Plains 66
Twin Bridges 65, Lincoln 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Helena 56, Missoula Hellgate 41
Kalispell Flathead 39, Kalispell Glacier 34
Central/Eastern A at Billings (Metra)
First Round
Glendive 38, Lewistown (Fergus) 32
Loser Out
Browning 51, Lewistown (Fergus) 38
Quarterfinal
Belgrade 71, Billings Central 58
Hardin 62, Glendive 44
Western A at Hamilton
Loser Out
Whitefish 28, Polson 26
Quarterfinal
Corvallis 39, Frenchtown 37
Dillon 52, Stevensville 21
Northern B at Glasgow
Quarterfinal
Choteau 56, Glasgow 51
Fairfield 60, Wolf Point 36
Malta 59, Shelby 21
Rocky Boy 55, Poplar 47
Western B at Ronan
Quarterfinal
Bigfork 34, Deer Lodge 32
Florence 65, Eureka 39
Ronan 47, Libby 24
Troy 67, Missoula Loyola 47
Eastern C at Wolf Point
Loser Out
Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 51, Circle 44
Scobey 30, Lustre Christian 15
Semifinal
Froid/Medicine Lake 44, Mon-Dak 38
Savage 50, Plentywood 37
Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out
Fort Benton 40, Great Falls Central 39
North Star 41, Cascade 29
North Star 54, Simms 53
Semifinal
Belt 63, Box Elder 60
Southern C at Laurel
Quarterfinal
Broadview-Lavina 42, Broadus 33
Harlowton 49, Ekalaka 27
Melstone 59, Plenty Coups 35
Park City 47, Wibaux 40
Western C at Butte Central
Quarterfinal
Arlee 54, White Sulphur Springs 32
Lone Peak 43, St. Regis 35
Seeley-Swan 36, Ennis 23
Twin Bridges 44, Clark Fork 24
