2/23: High School Divisional Basketball Highlights and Scores

By Alexis Hatfield, Sports Reporter
BOYS BASKETBALL    
Helena Capital 62, Missoula Big Sky 55
    
Kalispell Flathead 57, Kalispell Glacier 53
    
Missoula Hellgate 49, Helena 43
    
Central/Eastern A at Billings (Metra)
First Round    
Miles City 44, Livingston 36
    
Quarterfinal    
Belgrade 60, Sidney 49
    
Browning 62, Billings Central 60
    
Laurel 45, Miles City 39
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 48, Hardin 46
    
Western A at Hamilton
Loser Out    
Stevensville 56, Whitefish 52
    
Quarterfinal    
Butte Central 49, Whitefish 29
    
Dillon 69, Columbia Falls 33
    
Hamilton 46, Frenchtown 35
    
Polson 65, Corvallis 47
    
Western B at Ronan
Quarterfinal    
Bigfork 59, Florence 54
    
Missoula Loyola 89, Troy 45
    
Thompson Falls 59, Deer Lodge 57
    
Eastern C at Wolf Point
Quarterfinal    
Frazer 65, Savage 50
    
Mon-Dak 62, Richey-Lambert 42
    
Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 55, Fairview 38
    
Scobey-Opheim 56, Froid/Medicine Lake 36
    
Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out    
Power 54, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 49
    
Quarterfinal    
Chinook 39, Sunburst 38, OT
    
Hays-Lodgepole 75, Centerville 37
    
Western C at Butte Central
Quarterfinal    
Arlee 95, Gardiner 53
    
Ennis 73, Valley Christian 57
    
Manhattan Christian 80, Plains 66
    
Twin Bridges 65, Lincoln 50
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Helena 56, Missoula Hellgate 41
    
Kalispell Flathead 39, Kalispell Glacier 34
    
Central/Eastern A at Billings (Metra)
First Round    
Glendive 38, Lewistown (Fergus) 32
    
Loser Out    
Browning 51, Lewistown (Fergus) 38
    
Quarterfinal    
Belgrade 71, Billings Central 58
    
Hardin 62, Glendive 44
    
Western A at Hamilton
Loser Out    
Whitefish 28, Polson 26
    
Quarterfinal    
Corvallis 39, Frenchtown 37
    
Dillon 52, Stevensville 21
    
Northern B at Glasgow
Quarterfinal    
Choteau 56, Glasgow 51
    
Fairfield 60, Wolf Point 36
    
Malta 59, Shelby 21
    
Rocky Boy 55, Poplar 47
    
Western B at Ronan
Quarterfinal    
Bigfork 34, Deer Lodge 32
    
Florence 65, Eureka 39
    
Ronan 47, Libby 24
    
Troy 67, Missoula Loyola 47
    
Eastern C at Wolf Point
Loser Out    
Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 51, Circle 44
    
Scobey 30, Lustre Christian 15
    
Semifinal    
Froid/Medicine Lake 44, Mon-Dak 38
    
Savage 50, Plentywood 37
    
Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out    
Fort Benton 40, Great Falls Central 39
    
North Star 41, Cascade 29
    
North Star 54, Simms 53
    
Semifinal    
Belt 63, Box Elder 60
    
Southern C at Laurel
Quarterfinal    
Broadview-Lavina 42, Broadus 33
    
Harlowton 49, Ekalaka 27
    
Melstone 59, Plenty Coups 35
    
Park City 47, Wibaux 40
    
Western C at Butte Central
Quarterfinal    
Arlee 54, White Sulphur Springs 32
    
Lone Peak 43, St. Regis 35
    
Seeley-Swan 36, Ennis 23
    
Twin Bridges 44, Clark Fork 24High school divisional basketball highlights and scores from several tournaments held on February 23, 2017.