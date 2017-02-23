All Female auto class at Great Falls High

Stereotypically, men know more about car maintenance than women. But, both C.M. Russell and Great Falls high school are breaking that norm with an all female consumer mechanics class.

Last semester was Mr. Ken Vanlieshout's fifth, all female class at Great Falls High.

"I’m glad it was an all girl class,” Sophomore Courtney Wanago of GFHS said. “I feel like I’d be a little intimidated because boys think that they know everything—when in all reality, we can learn just as much.

In the first quarter, these young women learned how to rebuild a Honda lawn mower. Then they go elbow deep in light vehicle maintenance.

"I learned how to change the oil which was pretty fun and the oil filter, and take off the tires and put them back on,” Junior Ashley Leatherbarrow of GFHS said.

The class isn't required, but these ladies knew it was in their best interest to get a little dirty and learn the basics.

"if there's girls considering taking the class, definitely take it,” Courtney said. “Because you definitely want to know what you're doing with your vehicle, and how to handle it when you have issues with it."

So coveralls or not, these ladies can say they too know how to fix that noise coming from the engine.