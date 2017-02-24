2/23: Day 1 MCAA State Basketball Tournament Highlights and Results

Day one Montana Christian Athletic Association State basketball tournament highlights and results for games held on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

Heritage Christian School vs. Flathead Valley Homeschool Boys

HES 10 12 9 16 - 47

FVHS 5 20 11 14 50

HES Konnor May 6 2-3 15, Stephen Ethridge 3 0-0 6, Trent Smith 4 2-2 10, Darian Wood 1 0-2 2, Ryan Nuss 6 2-4 14. Totals 20 6-11 47.

FVHS Hans Artyomenko 0 1-2 1, Caleb Gwynn 1 0-0 2, Paw Artyomenko 4 2-6 10, Jay Baker 1 6-10 8, Elijah DeLapp 2 5-6 9, Jordan Wininger 5 2-2 15, Dylan Kasberg 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 16-26 50.

3-point goals HES 1 (May), FVHS 4 (Wininger 3, Kasberg). Total Fouls HES 19 FVHS 14. Fouled Out: None

Gallatin Valley Home School vs. Flathead Valley Home School Girls

GVHS 3 11 17 9 - 40

FVHS 10 9 6 14 - 39

GVHS Kathryn Westlake 3 0-0 6, Courtney Lieruance 1 4-4 6, Bryanna Wolfe 8 3-6 21, Alana Jacobs 0 0-1 0, Mariah Flook 2 0-0 4, Jubilee Blair 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 8-13 40.

FVHS Victoria Hanson 6 5-11 17, Heidi Schneller 1 0-0 2, Karissa Williams 6 3-4 20. Totals 13 8-16 39.

3-point goals GVHS 2 (Wolfe 2), FVHS 5 (Williams 5). Total Fouls - GVHS 17, FVHS 17. Fouled Out Flook, Blair, Schneller, Williams

Foothills Community Christian School vs. Great Falls Homeschool Girls

FCCS 26 7 20 14 - 67

GFHS 0 2 5 4 - 11

FCCS Josey Lindseth 4 0-0 8, Raina LIndseth 2 0-0 4, Emma Simpson 4 0-0 8, Keileigh Fulbright 1 1-2 3, Faith Meza 2 0-0 4, Kenzie Huston 2 4-4 9, Adair Henning 12 7-7 31. Totals 17 12-13 67.

GFHS Abigail Gray 0 0-2 0, Kennedy Gray 1 1-2 3, Grace Reiman 2 0-0 4, Jamie Grimes 2 0-4 4. Totals 5 1-8, 11.

3-point goals FCCS 1 (Huston), GFHS 0. Total Fouls FCCS 6, GFHS 11. Fouled Out: None