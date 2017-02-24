Senate Bill 319 allowing Native Americans to wear regalia at graduation passes

Update from the Great Falls Police Department... After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon. The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious.
We wanted to know if last night's incident had any impact on voters here in Montana and what the overall mood of Cascade County voters was. The people we spoke with already had their minds made up. We asked the people we spoke with, "Did the incedent last night change they way they would vote." Here is what they had to say: "No they didn't because I vote my party and he was in a bad situation," said Kyra Vanisko. "No I looked...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities have identified two men fatally stabbed on a Portland light-rail train in Oregon. Police on Saturday said 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley, Oregon, died at the scene on Friday and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of Portland died at a hospital.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
TOWNSEND, Mont. (AP) - A California man who reportedly talked about getting into a shootout with law enforcement officers has pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen felony charges including accountability to deliberate homicide in the May 16 shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
