Senate Bill 319 allowing Native Americans to wear regalia at graduation passes

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
A bill allowing traditional regalia to be worn at commencement ceremonies was blasted through the Montana Legislature yesterday and now it's on one step closer to passing through the senate.
The blast motion allows bills that are stuck in committee to be pushed straight through to the next step when  a majority of legislators want to vote on it. 

The bill states a state agency or local government cannot prohibit an individual from wearing traditional tribal regalia or something of cultural significance  at public events.  This would include things like beaded caps, feathers, or moccasins during graduation. 

But it is not limited to those events either. 
The bill's  purpose.... Is to promote and preserve Montana's unique cultural heritage of the Native American population. 
By protecting the rights of these individuals to wear any type of cultural object significant to them.  
In Great Falls according to Tom Moore from the Great Falls School District  native graduates have had the support of the school board all along.  
But according to Senator Jen Gross, who is backing the bill, others have had to fight for their rights. 

"There's reported cases all across the state where native student have been denied  the right to walk across the stage at graduation with beaded caps this is   an issue of freedom expression of their culture of religion and individual freedom"

The bill has passed the third reading 38 to 12. The next step is the Montana House of Representatives.
There was some opposition senator gross said, one concern is Native American culture is being held  above other cultures.  

Senator Gross  fired back and said here in Montana Native American culture is something Montanans honor in the State Constitution.

    Update from the Great Falls Police Department... After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon.  The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious. 

    We wanted to know if last night's incident had any impact on voters here in Montana and  what the overall mood of Cascade County voters was. The people we spoke with already had their minds made up.  We asked the people we spoke with, "Did the incedent last night change they way they would vote." Here is what they had to say: "No they didn't because I vote my party and he was in a bad situation," said Kyra Vanisko. "No I looked...

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities have identified two men fatally stabbed on a Portland light-rail train in Oregon.      Police on Saturday said 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley, Oregon, died at the scene on Friday and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of Portland died at a hospital.

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.

    TOWNSEND, Mont. (AP) - A California man who reportedly talked about getting into a shootout with law enforcement officers has pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen felony charges including accountability to deliberate homicide in the May 16 shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy.

