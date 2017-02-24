Senate Bill 319 allowing Native Americans to wear regalia at graduation passes

A bill allowing traditional regalia to be worn at commencement ceremonies was blasted through the Montana Legislature yesterday and now it's on one step closer to passing through the senate.

The blast motion allows bills that are stuck in committee to be pushed straight through to the next step when a majority of legislators want to vote on it.

The bill states a state agency or local government cannot prohibit an individual from wearing traditional tribal regalia or something of cultural significance at public events. This would include things like beaded caps, feathers, or moccasins during graduation.

But it is not limited to those events either.

The bill's purpose.... Is to promote and preserve Montana's unique cultural heritage of the Native American population.

By protecting the rights of these individuals to wear any type of cultural object significant to them.

In Great Falls according to Tom Moore from the Great Falls School District native graduates have had the support of the school board all along.

But according to Senator Jen Gross, who is backing the bill, others have had to fight for their rights.

"There's reported cases all across the state where native student have been denied the right to walk across the stage at graduation with beaded caps this is an issue of freedom expression of their culture of religion and individual freedom"

The bill has passed the third reading 38 to 12. The next step is the Montana House of Representatives.

There was some opposition senator gross said, one concern is Native American culture is being held above other cultures.

Senator Gross fired back and said here in Montana Native American culture is something Montanans honor in the State Constitution.