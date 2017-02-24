Who will be the new Commissioner of Political Practices? - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Who will be the new Commissioner of Political Practices?

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
In other news out of Helena today. Within the next few weeks Governor Steve Bullock is expected to hear other Montana Legislators recommendations for a new Commissioner of Political Practices.

There are currently eight people who have put in their name to replace Commissioner Jonathan Motl.
Republican and Democratic leaders met today and already deemed two applicants as unqualified.
So now the list down to six.  Those six are  who still remain are unknown.  The next step is for the committee to narrow that list down to two to five people and send that list to the Governor.  He then has 30 days to appoint a new Commissioner of Political Practices.

  • Arrest made in connection to body found Saturday

    Update from the Great Falls Police Department... After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon.  The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious. 

  • Dems view vets as strong candidates in bid to retake House

    Democrats hope to enlist military veterans in another type of fight - for majority control of the House.
  • German biker loses bag of cash, raining bills over Autobahn

    German police say a businessman on a motorcycle lost a plastic bag stuffed with his day's earnings while driving along a southern highway, sending a shower of cash across the Bavarian Autobahn.
  • Putin set to visit France in hope of mending strained ties

    On a trip that will likely shape Russia-France relations for years to come, President Vladimir Putin is set to visit France for talks with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron after expressing sympathy...
  • ATV accident Saturday night lands man in hospital and a DUI

    Sunday Great Falls Police released the name of the driver who crashed an ATV Saturday night.  Just after 9 Great Falls Police actually heard the accident on Tenth Avenue South and called it in.   They blocked off an entire four block area so they could investigate the scene safely.  According to the GFPD 38 year old David Pepion was heading east bound on Tenth Avenue when he turned the ATV too fast on 17th Street South.   The ATV rolled on...
