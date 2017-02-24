Feeling safe in the LGBTQ community

President Trump has reversed last years federal policy of prohibiting schools to discriminate against transgender students. Leaving it to local governments to decide what's best for their communities.

For many from the LGBTQ community across the country this change comes as no surprise. And right here at home with House Bill 419 getting voted down this last week there's many questions left unanswered about the safety of their community.

Many from the LGBTQ community and supporters feel all the progress of equality that has been made over the last few years is suddenly gone.

For Micah Hartung, he feels like he has to look over his shoulder. He thought he never have to do again now he has major concerns for the future.

" I think actually feeling safe in the united states. Safety for our youth from beginning of kindergarten to through high school our community . A feeling of fear in our work places."

He said he feels many people have an unreasonable fear of LGBTQ people. He said that comes from not being informed or knowing someone from his community.

He hopes that one day they will see the humanity that lives there.

When it comes to our schools, Superintendent of Great Falls Public Schools Tammy Lacey said the policy for bathrooms and locker rooms is students are required to use the ones that are listed on their birth certificate. . However if any student for any reason is uncomfortable with using a shared bathroom or locker room they can ask for special accommodation.