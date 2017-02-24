Major christian store closing doors nationwide

The christian retail chain says that declining sales is the reason for its closures.

Our reporters visited the store in Village Holiday Mall for comment but I was directed to the cooperate office.

The press release issued by corporate office says "family christian is announcing today that it will close its doors- after 85 years in business. Changing consumer behavior and declining sales led to the worlds largest christian retailer of christian themes merchandise to make the difficult decision to close."



The company president stated that the franchise had difficult years after they declared bankruptcy in 2015 and despite improvements in products and sales experience their stores continued to struggle



we asked just how many people would lose their jobs in Montana but we got no response but we do know that they employ around 3,000 people nationwide.