Major christian store closing doors nationwide - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Major christian store closing doors nationwide

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

The christian retail chain says that declining sales is the reason for its closures.

Our reporters visited the store in Village Holiday Mall for comment but I was directed to the cooperate office. 

The press release issued by corporate office says "family christian is announcing today that it will close its doors- after 85 years in business. Changing consumer behavior and declining sales led to the worlds largest christian retailer of christian themes merchandise to make the difficult decision to close." 


The company president stated that the franchise had difficult years after they declared bankruptcy in 2015 and despite improvements in products and sales experience their stores continued to struggle 


we asked just how many people would lose their jobs in Montana but we got no response but we do know that they employ around 3,000 people nationwide. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Arrest made in connection to body found Saturday

    Arrest made in connection to body found Saturday

    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:15:21 GMT

    Update from the Great Falls Police Department... After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon.  The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious. 

    Update from the Great Falls Police Department... After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon.  The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious. 

  • Dems view vets as strong candidates in bid to retake House

    Dems view vets as strong candidates in bid to retake House

    Monday, May 29 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-05-29 07:48:20 GMT
    Democrats hope to enlist military veterans in another type of fight - for majority control of the House.
    Democrats hope to enlist military veterans in another type of fight - for majority control of the House.

  • German biker loses bag of cash, raining bills over Autobahn

    German biker loses bag of cash, raining bills over Autobahn

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:37 AM EDT2017-05-29 08:37:49 GMT
    German police say a businessman on a motorcycle lost a plastic bag stuffed with his day's earnings while driving along a southern highway, sending a shower of cash across the Bavarian Autobahn.
    German police say a businessman on a motorcycle lost a plastic bag stuffed with his day's earnings while driving along a southern highway, sending a shower of cash across the Bavarian Autobahn.

  • Putin set to visit France in hope of mending strained ties

    Putin set to visit France in hope of mending strained ties

    Monday, May 29 2017 5:49 AM EDT2017-05-29 09:49:33 GMT
    On a trip that will likely shape Russia-France relations for years to come, President Vladimir Putin is set to visit France for talks with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron after expressing sympathy...
    On a trip that will likely shape Russia-France relations for years to come, President Vladimir Putin is set to visit France for talks with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron after expressing sympathy for other contenders in the vote.

  • ATV accident Saturday night lands man in hospital and a DUI

    ATV accident Saturday night lands man in hospital and a DUI

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:46:10 GMT
    Sunday Great Falls Police released the name of the driver who crashed an ATV Saturday night.  Just after 9 Great Falls Police actually heard the accident on Tenth Avenue South and called it in.   They blocked off an entire four block area so they could investigate the scene safely.  According to the GFPD 38 year old David Pepion was heading east bound on Tenth Avenue when he turned the ATV too fast on 17th Street South.   The ATV rolled on...
    Sunday Great Falls Police released the name of the driver who crashed an ATV Saturday night.  Just after 9 Great Falls Police actually heard the accident on Tenth Avenue South and called it in.   They blocked off an entire four block area so they could investigate the scene safely.  According to the GFPD 38 year old David Pepion was heading east bound on Tenth Avenue when he turned the ATV too fast on 17th Street South.   The ATV rolled on...