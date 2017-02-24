Mall struggles to keep businesses - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Mall struggles to keep businesses

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Family christian bookstore nationwide, will be closing all 36 of their locations two of which are in Bozeman and Great Falls.
This news comes around the same time of reports of JC Penney's plans to close hundreds of locations as well. 
The USA Today says JC Penney plans to close 130 to 140 stores nationwide. 
The company said they will announce mid-March which specific locations they will the closing but did not say how many jobs will be cut. 
Early retirement will be an option for 6,000 full time employees, though. 
The closures are expected to take place take place by the end of June. 
JC Penney will also close two distribution centers. 
As of now we do not know if the Great Falls will be one of those locations for those closures. 

