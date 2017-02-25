Tax Tip Series: Changing Names - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Tax Tip Series: Changing Names

Continuing our Tax Tip Series for Montana, Jennifer Lehman with Rural Dynamics says filers should always be aware of name changes.

According to Lehman, a name change can have an impact on taxes. All the names on the filer's tax return must match the records of the Social Security Administration. Also, it's important that when receiving your refund as direct deposit, the name of the taxpayer is on the bank account receiving the funds. A name mismatch can delay a tax refund quite a while.

In addition to names, Lehman would like to remind filers to file taxes ASAP-by filing sooner rather than later, filers reduce the likelihood of someone else using a Social Security number or a dependent. 

Lastly, Lehman says take advantage of free services. If you made less than $54,000 in 2016, you can file your taxes completely free from a VITA site. A good example of where to take advantage of those free services is TaxHelp Montana, which has locations at the Great Falls Public Library, Great Falls Senior Center, St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Story (Central Ave. W. location), Great Falls College MSU, and Paris Gibson Education Center.

For more information on filing your taxes and what services are available near you, visit Montana Free File or Rural Dynamics

