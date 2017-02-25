2/24 High School Hoops Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Billings Skyview 75, Great Falls 67
Billings West 48, Butte 45
Great Falls Russell 89, Billings Senior 64
Central/Eastern A at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out
Billings Central 57, Miles City 35
Hardin 65, Sidney 51
Semifinal
Belgrade 58, Lewistown (Fergus) 44
Laurel 73, Browning 48
Western A at Hamilton
Loser Out
Frenchtown 45, Columbia Falls 44
Stevensville 43, Corvallis 37
Semifinal
Polson 58, Butte Central 47
Western B at Ronan
Loser Out
Deer Lodge 73, Troy 38
Florence 59, Libby 41
Semifinal
Missoula Loyola 68, Thompson Falls 56
Eastern C at Wolf Point
Loser Out
Fairview 55, Froid/Medicine Lake 16
Savage 58, Richey-Lambert 51
Semifinal
Frazer 50, Mon-Dak 49
Scobey-Opheim 71, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 35
Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out
Heart Butte 49, Power 45
Sunburst 64, Centerville 60
Semifinal
Box Elder 63, Belt 52
Hays-Lodgepole 88, Chinook 71
Western C at Butte Central
Loser Out
Gardiner 85, Valley Christian 82
Plains 69, Lincoln 57
Semifinal
Arlee 71, Ennis 64
Manhattan Christian 61, Twin Bridges 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Billings Senior 64, Great Falls Russell 49
Billings West 44, Butte 26
Great Falls 55, Billings Skyview 43
Central/Eastern A at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out
Glendive 55, Billings Central 49
Miles City 63, Browning 48
Semifinal
Hardin 75, Belgrade 51
Havre 48, Laurel 37
Western A at Hamilton
Loser Out
Frenchtown 42, Stevensville 27
Hamilton 46, Whitefish 16
Semifinal
Columbia Falls 57, Butte Central 48
Corvallis 52, Dillon 44
Northern B at Glasgow
Loser Out
Shelby 58, Glasgow 48
Wolf Point 41, Poplar 37
Semifinal
Fairfield 54, Rocky Boy 41
Malta 52, Choteau 24
Western B at Ronan
Loser Out
Deer Lodge 40, Libby 31
Eureka 56, Missoula Loyola 49
Semifinal
Florence 39, Troy 33
Ronan 65, Bigfork 60
Eastern C at Wolf Point
Loser Out
Plentywood 42, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 31
Scobey 41, Mon-Dak 37
Third Place
Scobey 34, Plentywood 31
Championship
Savage 41, Froid/Medicine Lake 39
Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out
Belt 47, Roy-Winifred 29
Fort Benton 36, Box Elder 32
Winnett-Grass Range 60, North Star 26
Third Place
Fort Benton 50, Winnett-Grass Range 46
Southern C at Laurel
Loser Out
Plenty Coups 64, Broadus 63
Wibaux 61, Ekalaka 43
Semifinal
Broadview-Lavina 47, Melstone 33
Harlowton 35, Park City 27
Western C at Butte Central
Loser Out
Ennis 43, White Sulphur Springs 32
St. Regis 46, Clark Fork 22
Semifinal
Arlee 40, Seeley-Swan 32
Twin Bridges 55, Lone Peak 44
