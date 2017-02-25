2/24 High School Hoops Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Billings Skyview 75, Great Falls 67



Billings West 48, Butte 45



Great Falls Russell 89, Billings Senior 64



Central/Eastern A at Billings (Metra)

Loser Out

Billings Central 57, Miles City 35



Hardin 65, Sidney 51



Semifinal

Belgrade 58, Lewistown (Fergus) 44



Laurel 73, Browning 48



Western A at Hamilton

Loser Out

Frenchtown 45, Columbia Falls 44



Stevensville 43, Corvallis 37



Semifinal

Polson 58, Butte Central 47



Western B at Ronan

Loser Out

Deer Lodge 73, Troy 38



Florence 59, Libby 41



Semifinal

Missoula Loyola 68, Thompson Falls 56



Eastern C at Wolf Point

Loser Out

Fairview 55, Froid/Medicine Lake 16



Savage 58, Richey-Lambert 51



Semifinal

Frazer 50, Mon-Dak 49



Scobey-Opheim 71, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 35



Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)

Loser Out

Heart Butte 49, Power 45



Sunburst 64, Centerville 60



Semifinal

Box Elder 63, Belt 52



Hays-Lodgepole 88, Chinook 71



Western C at Butte Central

Loser Out

Gardiner 85, Valley Christian 82



Plains 69, Lincoln 57



Semifinal

Arlee 71, Ennis 64



Manhattan Christian 61, Twin Bridges 46



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Billings Senior 64, Great Falls Russell 49



Billings West 44, Butte 26



Great Falls 55, Billings Skyview 43



Central/Eastern A at Billings (Metra)

Loser Out

Glendive 55, Billings Central 49



Miles City 63, Browning 48



Semifinal

Hardin 75, Belgrade 51



Havre 48, Laurel 37



Western A at Hamilton

Loser Out

Frenchtown 42, Stevensville 27



Hamilton 46, Whitefish 16



Semifinal

Columbia Falls 57, Butte Central 48



Corvallis 52, Dillon 44



Northern B at Glasgow

Loser Out

Shelby 58, Glasgow 48



Wolf Point 41, Poplar 37



Semifinal

Fairfield 54, Rocky Boy 41



Malta 52, Choteau 24



Western B at Ronan

Loser Out

Deer Lodge 40, Libby 31



Eureka 56, Missoula Loyola 49



Semifinal

Florence 39, Troy 33



Ronan 65, Bigfork 60



Eastern C at Wolf Point

Loser Out

Plentywood 42, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 31



Scobey 41, Mon-Dak 37



Third Place

Scobey 34, Plentywood 31



Championship

Savage 41, Froid/Medicine Lake 39



Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)

Loser Out

Belt 47, Roy-Winifred 29

Fort Benton 36, Box Elder 32



Winnett-Grass Range 60, North Star 26



Third Place

Fort Benton 50, Winnett-Grass Range 46



Southern C at Laurel

Loser Out

Plenty Coups 64, Broadus 63



Wibaux 61, Ekalaka 43



Semifinal

Broadview-Lavina 47, Melstone 33



Harlowton 35, Park City 27



Western C at Butte Central

Loser Out

Ennis 43, White Sulphur Springs 32



St. Regis 46, Clark Fork 22



Semifinal

Arlee 40, Seeley-Swan 32



Twin Bridges 55, Lone Peak 44

