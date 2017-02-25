"Pint Night" Supporting Scott Firefighter Stairclimb

Join Great Falls Fire Rescue at the Hi-Ho Tavern on Saturday, March 7th at 7:00pm for "Pint Night."

All proceeds from the night will go towards the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, whose mission is to "cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families."

Fundraising efforts are made possible through coordination with the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb. During the annual stairclimb, firefighters from across the country will meet for one day in Seattle to climb to the top of the Columbia Center, the second tallest building west of the Mississippi. That's a total of 69 floors and 1,356 steps. It's also worth mentioning that firefighters will make the climb in full gear, which equals an additional 70 lbs., give or take.

This year, Great Falls Fire Rescue will bring six volunteers to make the climb, and the upcoming event is to help their team raise as much money as possible for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The night will include 50/50 tickets, a TV and gun raffle, and a portion of all drink sales will go towards the team.

This year's Stairclimb will take place March 12th.

For more information on the Stairclimb, visit their website. To donate directly to the Great Falls Fire Rescue team, click here. And for more information on the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, click here.