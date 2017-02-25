Booze and shopping at Mighty Mo - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Booze and shopping at Mighty Mo

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

Sora and Company, The Blue Rose and Motifs are teaming up to bring the community one of the biggest sales of the year.
The trio teamed up with Mighty Mo for what they call Boutiques and Beers. 
One shopper says social events like this one is good for the community.
She also said events like this help the downtown area by drawing more people out.
This is the second boutiques and beers events and she says she hopes there will be more to come.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Arrest made in connection to body found Saturday

    Arrest made in connection to body found Saturday

    Monday, May 29 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-30 01:31:07 GMT

    After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon.  The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious. 

    Update from the Great Falls Police Department... After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon.  The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious. 

  • First Native American Woman in the US Marines remembered

    First Native American Woman in the US Marines remembered

    Monday, May 29 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-05-30 01:24:55 GMT

    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State.

    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State.

  • Mayra Castaneda

    Mayra Castaneda

    Mayra left her hometown of Los Angeles and drove 19 hours to join the ABC family in August 2012. She is looking forward to explore Big Sky Country. She graduated from Cal State Northridge in May 2012 with
    Mayra left her hometown of Los Angeles and drove 19 hours to join the ABC family in August 2012. She is looking forward to explore Big Sky Country. She graduated from Cal State Northridge in May 2012 with

  • Hearings open in Navalny vs. Usmanov defamation case

    Hearings open in Navalny vs. Usmanov defamation case

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:28 AM EDT2017-05-30 10:28:49 GMT
    Hearings have opened in the defamation case between Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and multi-billionaire Alisher Usmanov.
    Hearings have opened in the defamation case between Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and multi-billionaire Alisher Usmanov.

  • House Fire Starts from burning cigarette

    House Fire Starts from burning cigarette

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:47:40 GMT

    Just after four this afternoon Black Eagle Fire Volunteer Fire Department responded to what they thought was a grass fire. But when they arrived it was actually a building.  BEVD went to the residential area behind sunshine production ltd on 21 st Street North and Smelter Avenue.  

    Just after four this afternoon Black Eagle Fire Volunteer Fire Department responded to what they thought was a grass fire. But when they arrived it was actually a building.  BEVD went to the residential area behind sunshine production ltd on 21 st Street North and Smelter Avenue.  