A night in Vegas

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Singing, dancing, and Vegas showmanship!
That's what you can expect Saturday night at the Holiday Inn. 
The show starts at 7pm " The Misters Sisters"  drag show brings Vegas to the heart of Great Falls. 

 The Misters Sisters expect a full house. This is the first performance of the year for the local group and it's all about giving the audience the over the top glitz and glam of a night on the town in Vegas.

Stage is getting lit and final touches are being placed when we caught up to the queens today. 
One performer, John Harris said this show is an opportunity to get out, have some laughs and sing along to some favorite songs. But the number one thing is this no matter what the future holds they will keep trying to educate.

"Because I think that our main thing through community building is when your not afraid to ask questions when your not afraid to come and see that people are different than you but are still the same as you that it makes you more open minded and that leads to progression and we try to do that through humor."

He said he hopes if you have never been to a show this is something not to be missed. Harris adds a performer getting the change to let loose and entertain allows him to discover more about himself. 

 The misters sister said if you do come down expect to laugh your socks right off.

