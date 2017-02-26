Pet of the Week: Shasha

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Shasha as our Pet of the Week. She's a four-year-old husky mix. She's spayed and house trained and right now, she's available for adoption at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

"She's super sweet. We could probably use a bit of exercise for Miss Shasha, but as you can see, she's really sweet and her fur is super soft," said Kirk Hindoien, Director of Operations at the MAAC.

Her personality is just as soft and gentle. Before arriving in the Electric City this month, Shasha had lived at a shelter in Dillon.

"The ladies down there kept her in the office with them and since no one had adopted her. They sent her up here to Great Falls to see if she could find her forever home," said Hindoien.

However, Shasha would prefer a new home without cats, but male dogs are ok. Those who know her best also say she's a bit of a couch potato.

"She will always be by your side. She's very affectionate if you're watching TV. She's just going to watch TV with you and she will follow you wherever you want to go," said Hindoien.

If you're interested in adopting Shasha, you're welcome to stop by the Center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here.