And the winner is

Hollywood is buzzing today with the 2017 Oscars. Movie enthusiasts around the world will be tuning in to find out who is walking down the red carpet and walking out with an award.

Paris Gibson Square is opening its doors and rolling out the red carpet giving museum members, square actors, and recent attendees of the Mom-Ologues production and taste of Hollywood.



This is the first time the square has held an Oscar party. There are already lots of people here walking the red carpet. Project Coordinator Keern Haslem said part of the reason they planned this event is so cast members can meet audience members.

" and we're doing it because we are bringing in these performances in. and the performances are small intimate gatherings"

He adds the square hopes to up it's membership as well by adding more interactive events like the Oscar party.