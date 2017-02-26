Snow snow go away

Since old man winter has rolled right back into Montana, we wanted to find out what local residents think about his return. So we caught up with Great falls resident Sara Brist who was out running earlier today.
"It's Great Falls the weather is unpredictable and husband and I go out everyday no matter the weather I figure next week it could be all gone this is Montana you never know"
Brist said this is her first year in Great Falls and adds that part of the reason she is out on the trails everyday Is because they are maintained so well.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with deliberate homicide after a weekend death in Great Falls.
After a dead body was found at a home Saturday afternoon. The Great Falls Police Department is saying the death is suspicious.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
