Snow snow go away

Since old man winter has rolled right back into Montana, we wanted to find out what local residents think about his return. So we caught up with Great falls resident Sara Brist who was out running earlier today.

"It's Great Falls the weather is unpredictable and husband and I go out everyday no matter the weather I figure next week it could be all gone this is Montana you never know"

Brist said this is her first year in Great Falls and adds that part of the reason she is out on the trails everyday Is because they are maintained so well.