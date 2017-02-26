Malta Girls Hoops Knocks Off Fairfield

[It was] a game for the ages and a rivalry that cannot be stopped.

From start to finish, back and forth between Fairfield and Malta in the Divisional B Championship game, but in the end, it was Malta who was able to come out on top.

"One time I looked up and I was like boy, it's gonna take...we're gonna have to have a miracle," said M-Ettes head coach Nate Hammond.

"We were down and then we would have to catch up, then they would go away again and we'd have to catch up, it was a really exciting game," added M-Ettes Sophia Stiles.

"We just barely got enough. We just barely got enough at the end and I'm just proud of our kids," added Coach Hammond. "Sophie's just looking to make a play. It's risky to try to take it cause they're in the double bonus. But she made a play, she's a great defender, she tipped a pass, she was able to finish. Gave us a two point lead with four seconds left."

"I don't know if it was a good idea or not, I could've got a foul, but he didn't call one," Stiles said. "So, picked it and went up. I really wanted to make it. Too bad I didn't make my free throw. The crowd went crazy. It was amazing. Never forget it."

(nats of cheering)

"Coming off a win, going to the state tournament as a #1 seed definitely gives you confidence," Stiles added. "We're gonna go as far as we can go."

A win I'm sure that team will never forget - especially for the five seniors of the Malta M-Ettes. They clinch the #1 seed in the state tournament, Fairfield's going in as #2, Wolf Point takes the #3 seed.