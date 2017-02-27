2/27: Frontier Conference Basketball Playoff Schedule

Frontier Conference basketball playoff schedules for men and women hoops.

Women's Playoff Schedule:

Top seeded Lewis-Clark State and second-seeded MSU-Northern receive first round byes. All games tipoff at 7 p.m. local time.

#1 – Lewis-Clark State (17-1, 29-1)

#2 – MSU-Northern (12-6, 22-7)

#3 – Montana Western (11-7, 22-7)

#4 – Montana Tech (9-9, 15-14)

#5 – Carroll College (8-10, 18-12)

#6 – Rocky Mountain (5-13, 13-17)

Quarterfinals Round - Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

No. 6 Rocky Mountain at No. 3 Montana Western

No. 5 Carroll College at No. 4 Montana Tech

Semifinals Round - Friday, Mar. 3, 2017

Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Lewis-Clark State

Highest remaining seed at No. 2 MSU-Northern

Championship – Monday, Mar. 6, 2017

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed

Men's Playoff Schedule:

Carroll College and Montana Western receive first round byes. All playoff games tipoff at 7 p.m. local time.

#1 – Carroll College (15-3, 25-5)

#2 – Montana Western (14-4, 24-6)

#3 – Lewis-Clark State (11-7, 21-9)

#4 – MSU-Northern (9-9, 20-10)

#5 – Rocky Mountain (9-9, 16-14)

#6 – University of Great Falls (4-14, 12-17)

First Round - Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2017

No. 6 Great Falls at No. 3 Lewis-Clark State

No. 5 Rocky Mountain at No. 4 MSU-Northern

Second Round - Saturday, Mar. 4, 2017

Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Carroll College

Highest remaining seed at No. 2 Montana Western