2/27: Frontier Conference Basketball Playoff Schedule

Frontier Conference basketball playoff schedules for men and women hoops.
Women's Playoff Schedule:
Top seeded Lewis-Clark State and second-seeded MSU-Northern receive first round byes. All games tipoff at 7 p.m. local time.
#1 – Lewis-Clark State (17-1, 29-1)
#2 – MSU-Northern (12-6, 22-7)
#3 – Montana Western (11-7, 22-7)
#4 – Montana Tech (9-9, 15-14)
#5 – Carroll College (8-10, 18-12)
#6 – Rocky Mountain (5-13, 13-17)
Quarterfinals Round - Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
No. 6 Rocky Mountain at No. 3 Montana Western
No. 5 Carroll College at No. 4 Montana Tech
Semifinals Round - Friday, Mar. 3, 2017
Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Lewis-Clark State
Highest remaining seed at No. 2 MSU-Northern
Championship – Monday, Mar. 6, 2017
Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed
Men's Playoff Schedule:
Carroll College and Montana Western receive first round byes. All playoff games tipoff at 7 p.m. local time.
#1 – Carroll College (15-3, 25-5)
#2 – Montana Western (14-4, 24-6)
#3 – Lewis-Clark State (11-7, 21-9)
#4 – MSU-Northern (9-9, 20-10)
#5 – Rocky Mountain (9-9, 16-14)
#6 – University of Great Falls (4-14, 12-17)
First Round - Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2017
No. 6 Great Falls at No. 3 Lewis-Clark State
No. 5 Rocky Mountain at No. 4 MSU-Northern
Second Round - Saturday, Mar. 4, 2017
Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Carroll College
Highest remaining seed at No. 2 Montana Western
Championship – Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2017
Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed
