Computer hackers hit Great Falls businesses

Over the weekend, three businesses in Great Falls got some very unwelcomed visits to their websites. The Western Livestock Auction, Great Falls Public Library, and the Russell Country Federal Credit Union all became the victims of hackers.

Each business uses the same web developer. We reached to the company for a statement on the hacking but have gotten no response. However, we did sit down with the Russell Country Federal Credit Union president. He said as soon as they got the call about the website, they immediately took protective action.

"Our website home page was actually vandalized all of the member date is safe and secure still"

He said they are working with the web developer to find where the home page is vulnerable. He stresses because banking and personal information is on a different server, no one's personal information was accessed .

Right now all the websites are off line. The hackers call themselves the Moroccan Agent Secret Team.