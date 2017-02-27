Books and Baseball - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Books and Baseball

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Monday  is the start of the nine innings reading program, sponsored by the Great Falls Voyagers. 
This is the sixth year for the program, and it's all about helping the youth read books. 


Right now until the beginning of May, students in schools like Lewis and Clark Elementary will be keeping track of how many books they read and how long they read. There are different levels and prizes are attached to each goal. 

"love to give back to the community as much as possible and this reading program is the biggest program we do for our community outreach"

He said there are eight schools in total, involved both in the city and in the surrounding area. 
And adds that in the last week of the program, the winner gets a party with Orbit.
 

