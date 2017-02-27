Great Falls cracks down on abandoned buildings: "Blight and slum just attracts more blight and slum"

Abandoned buildings in Great Falls: it's a topic that comes up pretty often among residents, and at times frustration can run high. But within the last year, the City has worked behind the scenes with a new, revamped approach, that is changing the way Great Falls deals with these properties.

"I think Great Falls is pretty easy going compared to other communities. We don't have really high standards and we've actually received criticism for that, that we're not strict enough," says Craig Raymond, Director of Planning and Community Development for the City of Great Falls.

Raymond says things really started to change about eight months ago. "And that's actually kind of when we started changing how we do things is when we started dealing with the Holman property... It's a very visible location, it's right off Central Ave West, and actually the property has a lot of potential for redevelopment."



With numerous complaints dating back to 2005, the Holman property presented an opportunity for the City to use a different approach. It's one that includes two avenues: going after property owners with a civil public nuisance complaint, which would be handled by the city commission, combined with a criminal citation involving law enforcement.



These methods have always existed, but using them together and revamping the overall approach started namely with two men: Craig Raymond and Joseph Cik.



"Simply citing people and bringing them into municipal court wasn't actually getting the job done, because we weren't seeing actual resolutions to the problems," says Assistant City Attorney Joseph Cik.



When Cik began working last April, it became apparent that the City needed what he calls "comprehensive code revisions and updates."



Part of that means enforcing the criminal complaints for public nuisances, which could mean a $500 fine and six months in jail.



But when asked if "fear" of jail time has worked, Cik explains that's not the point.



"That's not a tactic that we use very often, and it has to do a lot specifically when you're talking about safety violations," says Cik. "When you're talking about a building that is one big fire disaster waiting to happen, those are one of those situations where we need to take the next step because you're endangering the public."



Raymond deals mostly with the civil complaints approach, and agrees with Cik, that this isn't an "easy" thing to enforce He feels that emotion particularly when talking about efforts to clean up the historical home on 3rd Avenue North.



"...these things can be difficult. Sometimes you get into people's personal lives. And the emotional tie that they have to a particular property. And so that can be kind of hard, and you feel for the people," says Raymond. But still, "blight and slum just attracts more blight and slum."



And yet, the job must be done.



"To the individual that says it's my property and I can do what I want, well yes, to a certain extent you can, but it's pretty clear in our Montana Code Annotated that if you're in the confines of the city, you have a responsibility to keep your property in accordance with the City Codes," says Cik.



Moving forward, Raymond and Cik say they will continue to work with the City Code to make Great Falls a welcoming place to live, while taking advantage of the two-prong approach that has so far worked.



But no matter what, both men say the City will only do what is within the law.



"Everybody is entitled to their due process, and that's something that we take very seriously," says Raymond. "So while it might be frustrating, just the whole process and having to go through that, or time consuming and costly, upholding somebody's rights is well worth it."



Meanwhile, Cik says that cities from around Montana met for a conference this past October, and Great Falls is now considered one of the best examples in the state of how to handle nuisance abatement cases.