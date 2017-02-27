GFPS discusses plans for redistricting schools - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

GREAT FALLS -

Monday evening the Great Falls Public School board held a work session to discuss the process of an upcoming demographic study of the Great Falls population, along with reviewing the boundary realignment process for Great Falls schools.

The Great Falls Public School District has hired Cropper GIS to conduct the demographic study of Great Falls to tell the district what the community looks like now, and what it could be in the future.

The results of the study will help determine enrollment projections for the next 10 years, which as we've reported in the past has a huge impact on the amount of funding the district receives from the state.

The board also discussed the process to make boundary changes for schools like Roosevelt Elementary school, which by 2018 will be relocated to a new area in town. This essentially will affect how many, and which students that school will serve.

Cropper GIS explained to the board a committee of about 25 Great Falls community members will play a major role in this redistricting process.

But, before the committee is formed, the board and district staff members must agree on criteria the committee has to reference when making redistricting decisions. That criteria will eventually be approved by the school board at a later meeting.

