A nationwide collaboration is arriving in Great Falls this week with a special community viewing of the documentary, "Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict."

According to the Great Falls Police Department Facebook Event for "Chasing the Dragon", Montana kids rank 3rd in the nation for prescription drug abuse. The documentary is meant to tackle that statistic, and raise awareness across the board, beginning with education.

Students at high schools across the Great Falls community will meet on Tuesday for a special, in-school showing.

Then on Wednesday, March 1st, all community members are invited to a free showing of the documentary at the Mansfield Convention Center

Beginning at 5:00pm, organizers will host a reception, where attendees are invited to enjoy refreshments and discussions with experts from the criminal justice, medical and addiction fields.

The film will begin at 6:00pm, followed by an expert panel question and answer session.

US Attorney for Montana Michael Cotter says opiate addiction is an "epidemic" and it has become essential that prevention begins with our children. Nikki Phillips, a manager at Benefis Health System, agrees, and says the problem has become increasingly obvious based on the number of patients that come through her halls.



The event is a joint effort by GFPD, USDEA, Substance Abuse Prevention Alliance, Benefis Health Systems, MTDCI, US Attorney’s Office, and Big Sky Managed Care.

For more information, head over to the Great Falls Police Department's Facebook Page.