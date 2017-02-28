Zinke Closer to Confirmation - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Zinke Closer to Confirmation

For weeks we have been awaiting the confirmation of Representative Ryan Zinke as the Secretary of the Interior.

Monday night in Washington D.C., a vote took place for a motion to invoke cloture. It ended the debate on Zinke’s nomination and gives senators 30 hours to vote on Zinke's confirmation. Once confirmed, Montana law mandates Governor Bullock to schedule a special election no sooner than 85 days and no later than 100 days after the house seat becomes vacant.

How that election is conducted is still up for debate at the state legislature. Republicans have sponsored a bill that would save counties money by making it an all mail-in ballot election. House Minority Leader Jenny Eck told our radio partners at KCAP how mail ballots could affect the election.

“As far as we know more people can vote if it's all absentee,” said Eck. “It enables people to vote more easily as you could understand right?  If you get it in your mail box, rather than have to go in and vote in the polls is easier. So I am supporting that bill.”

Democrats support the bill, but republicans are split. GOP Chairman Jeff Essmann has urged his party not to support the bill as he feels it would give an advantage to democrats to have a bigger voter turnout.

