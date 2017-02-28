Home grown talent

What's more "Montana" than a small town coming together to support each other in the arts, Ag, food and home? That is exactly what the town of Choteau is up to.

We sent a reporter out there to find out what drives this little town to thrive.

"We're kind of in an economic development crisis, our Agriculture department is struggling, our families are trying to make a living."

Barlow said now people are gearing more to the idea of online shopping, small communities are challenged with finding new ways to keep local businesses afloat. And that's where the idea for the first annual home garden food and ag expo came to light. She said this is a way for the community and surrounding area to see what the town has to offer.

"Times are changing and we are trying to be creative and educate people and ours school with agriculture and what that means here."

Barlow said she hopes that people will venture to Choteau and see first hand the creativity that lives there. Shes said the 17 vendors will offer everything from food demos to giving you ideas about redecorating your home with a western flare.

The expo is taking place March tenth and eleventh.