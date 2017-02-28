Native American commission gone - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Native American commission gone

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
The commission once met to address native american issues but has had no members for at least six years. 
Cascade county commissioner Jane Weber says its been inactive for so many years it was time to part ways.
Commissioner Weber says in the past they have made efforts to fill the positions but had trouble filling them. 

