Gardening and Seed Saving with Great Falls Public Library

Is your green thumb itching and ready to work? Are you still working on acquiring a green thumb? Or do you just want to polish yours up a bit?

No matter your level of experience, the Great Falls Public Library invites all gardeners or those interested in gardening to take advantage of free seminars happening throughout the month of March. 

Each Thursday at 7:00pm, the Library will play host to a special guest to present valuable information for gardeners to make the most of this season, or even just learn a few fun facts about vegetation in Montana. All sessions are free and open to the public. 

In addition to the sessions, the Great Falls Public Library encourages residents to utilize its "Seed Exchange." The Seed Exchange acts as a library for seeds, allowing participants to check out the collection, take some seeds, and hopefully return the favor the following year with their own, new seeds. The Seed Exchange runs daily, and is not to be confused with the Seed Swap, taking place after one of the Thursday night presentations. During the Seed Swap, participants will all bring seeds, and trade with one another. 

For more information on the Gardening and Seed Saving programs, head over to the Great Falls Public Library website.

Here is the full schedule:

  • March 2nd: Growing Herbs and Other Earthly Delights with Marcia Bundi
  • March 9th: Using Herbs You've Grown: Tea and More with Janice Driver
  • March 16th: Film Screening of "Open Sesame: The Story of Seeds & Seed Swap", followed by a Seed Swap
  • March 23rd: Flowers of Lewis and Clark with Roberta Beute
  • March 30th: Fruiting Gardens: Shrubs and Perennials with Amy Grisak

