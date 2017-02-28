Townsend Boys Basketball Relish in Recent Success at District Tournament

This basketball will go inside the Bulldogs trophy case. In order for Townsend to win the District 5B title, the team knocked off favorite Whitehall, who had already defeated them twice.

"Our kids didn't give up," Clint Watson said. "They showed a lot of heart."

Coach Clint Watson says the team matured. Arguably Tyson Racht grew the most. The Bulldogs turned to the unlikely hero to push the game into overtime and then win it.

"I thought [Easton] Hatfied was going to take [the last shot]," Racht said. "He was doing work down low towards the end and try to get it in to him."

For seniors like Teigen Synder, their name is now etched in Townsend basketball lore.

"It just a good moral booster knowing that we can do that," Synder said. "We know that we can do it and we saw that we can do it."

Now it's on to Divisionals, where they could face Whitehall for a fourth time. However, the team's first goal is to beat Lodgegrass.

"Definitely a fast break and full court press team," Watson said.

The last Townsend squad to win the district title also won the divisional title. This team is looking to be just the second team in school history to claim both too. We'll see how it plays out.