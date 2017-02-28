Fatal accident reported in Chouteau County

Update 2:53 p.m. Wednesday: KFBB has learned that two people died in Tuesday's accident: Sharon Rowe, 61, of Helena and Rebecca Nicholson, 43, of Havre. The accident happened when one of the vehicles crossed into the northbound lane, which caused a head on collision. MHP says that both drivers were killed on impact, and both drivers were wearing seat belts. A passenger was transported to Benefis in Great Falls. MHP says that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Montana Highway Patrol reports at least one person is dead after a head-on collision Tuesday in Chouteau County.

The incident was first reported around 2:45pm, on Highway 87 near Mile Marker 65, between Big Sandy and Loma.

Montana Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident, and tells KFBB more information will be released Wednesday morning. The identity of the victim, or victims, has not yet been released.

Viewer reports suggest two vehicles collided head-on, with one vehicle thrown into the ditch.

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.