City Ordinance Gives Library More Power To Ban Misbehaving Guest - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

City Ordinance Gives Library More Power To Ban Misbehaving Guests

Posted: Updated:
By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

Misbehavior at the Great Falls Public Library. A staff member attacked by a visitor. It's an uncommon situation, but serious enough that it's forcing the city to take action. Now, a new city ordinance is giving the library the power to fight back against the rule breakers. Library staff say they don't see it very often, but every once in a while, a bad apple comes into the library. When the misbehaving visitor comes in, library staff can ban them from the building. But they haven't had a way to enforce that ban, until now. The City of Great Falls passed ordinance 3148, or the trespass ordinance. With this rule, library staff would be able to call the police if someone comes back after being banned. It's a rule the library board is proud to support, says Library Board Vice Chairman Mitch Tropila. "We, as a board, support the passage by the city commission of the new ordinance. Of course we hope that it is used in rare circumstances. But for safety of all considered, we want the public library to stay public and safe and healthy. So we do support it's passage." This ordinance does not just apply to the library. In fact, now Great Falls Police can remove any person banned from any public property.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New species of dinosaurs found in Montana

    New species of dinosaurs found in Montana

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:22:43 GMT
    Paleontologists have discovered  a new species of dinosaur that has never been found in the state of Montana before.  The dinosaur was actually first discovered in 2008 and now new details about the species have been released.  The Camarasaurus was found in Grass Range, Montana which is about 136 miles east of Great Falls. Cary Woodruff who's the director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum says, when paleontologists first unearthed the giant herbivore a...
    Paleontologists have discovered  a new species of dinosaur that has never been found in the state of Montana before.  The dinosaur was actually first discovered in 2008 and now new details about the species have been released.  The Camarasaurus was found in Grass Range, Montana which is about 136 miles east of Great Falls. Cary Woodruff who's the director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum says, when paleontologists first unearthed the giant herbivore a...

  • Weekend trip turns into a nightmare

    Weekend trip turns into a nightmare

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-06-01 01:04:38 GMT

    A story out of Cutbank. A mother and son experienced something right out of a scary movie when they saw a figure of someone climbing through their hotel window.  When Lena Breaker and her 16 year old son arrived in Cutbank, they had no clue they would leave with unpleasant memories "You expect certain things of a business when you go there," said Breaker.

    A story out of Cutbank. A mother and son experienced something right out of a scary movie when they saw a figure of someone climbing through their hotel window.  When Lena Breaker and her 16 year old son arrived in Cutbank, they had no clue they would leave with unpleasant memories "You expect certain things of a business when you go there," said Breaker.

  • Video game developer chooses a Montana setting for new game

    Video game developer chooses a Montana setting for new game

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:07:27 GMT

    The latest release of a major video game series will be set in Montana and promoted with video shot near Poplar, bringing Big Sky Country to millions of consumers worldwide. 

    The latest release of a major video game series will be set in Montana and promoted with video shot near Poplar, bringing Big Sky Country to millions of consumers worldwide. 

  • Courtnage back in Great Falls

    Courtnage back in Great Falls

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-06-01 23:54:18 GMT
    Pamela Courtnage was extradited back to great falls to face a judge on deliberate homicide and felony theft charges but while in court, the case took a bit of a twist. The public defender stated Courtnage might suffer from mental health issues.  According to court documents, Courtnage stole the victims truck, purse and fled the city.  Authorities later caught up with her at Clearwater Junction where they found the truck and the victim's purse.  She was then held by the ...
    Pamela Courtnage was extradited back to great falls to face a judge on deliberate homicide and felony theft charges but while in court, the case took a bit of a twist. The public defender stated Courtnage might suffer from mental health issues.  According to court documents, Courtnage stole the victims truck, purse and fled the city.  Authorities later caught up with her at Clearwater Junction where they found the truck and the victim's purse.  She was then held by the ...

  • Refugees, migrants evacuated from old Athens airport site

    Refugees, migrants evacuated from old Athens airport site

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:29 AM EDT2017-06-02 12:29:59 GMT
    Greek police evacuate hundreds of migrants from makeshift shelter in old Athens airport.
    Greek police evacuate hundreds of migrants from makeshift shelter in old Athens airport.