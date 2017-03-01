Belt Girls Hoops Prepare for State Tournament

The Belt girls basketball team is preparing for the Class C State basketball tournament in Belgrade this Thursday. The Lady Huskies have had a lot of success this season and over the years. Belt has won eight district and seven divisional titles in a row, including five state championships. The fifth state title was won last season. Belt is hoping to get the program's sixth this week.

"We just have to keep pushing. You know, the grind. We have to keep pushing to do our best," said junior guard Ryan Schraner.

"We know we have that big target on our back and trying to play every game to our best and do what we can do. Take practice seriously and go at everything at game speed, and at State we know everyone is going to state for a reason. It's not going to be easy to get through it," said junior post Dani Urick.

"We know the target has been on our back for a few years now. We think it makes us play better. We don't play scared like that. We know each night, we know we're going to have to bring it. That's the thing, you can't have any off nights. We kind of look at it as a challenge and step up to that and hopefully take that as a challenge and play better because of it," said head coach Jeff Graham.

Belt faces Froid/Medicine Lake in the first round of the Class C state girls basketball tournament at the Belgrade Special Events Center on March 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m