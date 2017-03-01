Social Media Reacts To Trump's Joint Address - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Social Media Reacts To Trump's Joint Address

Posted: Updated:
By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

Donald Trump may have taken a break from Twitter tonight, but that didn't stop him from being a trending topic. President Donald Trump is no stranger to social media. The Commander-In-Chief spends a lot of time behind a keyboard. Although he was addressing Congress tonight, Twitter was not quiet. So we logged on to see just what was being said. Scott Pressler, pleased with what the President said about keeping American money in America. He tweeted out -- " America first! Charity stays at home: our people, our suffering, our poor, our veterans... First!" Michael Safcsak praising the President's speech. He said, " Trump hitting all the right notes. Bringing industry back, creating jobs, putting #Americafirst." However, not everyone was pleased with the president's address. The Natural Resource Defense Council was upset, tweeting out, " Not a single mention of climate change tonight. Ignoring a problem won't make it go away. We need leadership." and Senator Chuck Schumer from New York responding to Trump's speech. Tweeting out "this nation was built by immigrants. They will always be welcome here. #nobannowall." as well as a quote from Emma Lazarus. No matter what party you align with, one thing is for sure, Twitter was full of both support and contempt.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New species of dinosaurs found in Montana

    New species of dinosaurs found in Montana

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:22:43 GMT
    Paleontologists have discovered  a new species of dinosaur that has never been found in the state of Montana before.  The dinosaur was actually first discovered in 2008 and now new details about the species have been released.  The Camarasaurus was found in Grass Range, Montana which is about 136 miles east of Great Falls. Cary Woodruff who's the director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum says, when paleontologists first unearthed the giant herbivore a...
    Paleontologists have discovered  a new species of dinosaur that has never been found in the state of Montana before.  The dinosaur was actually first discovered in 2008 and now new details about the species have been released.  The Camarasaurus was found in Grass Range, Montana which is about 136 miles east of Great Falls. Cary Woodruff who's the director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum says, when paleontologists first unearthed the giant herbivore a...

  • Weekend trip turns into a nightmare

    Weekend trip turns into a nightmare

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-06-01 01:04:38 GMT

    A story out of Cutbank. A mother and son experienced something right out of a scary movie when they saw a figure of someone climbing through their hotel window.  When Lena Breaker and her 16 year old son arrived in Cutbank, they had no clue they would leave with unpleasant memories "You expect certain things of a business when you go there," said Breaker.

    A story out of Cutbank. A mother and son experienced something right out of a scary movie when they saw a figure of someone climbing through their hotel window.  When Lena Breaker and her 16 year old son arrived in Cutbank, they had no clue they would leave with unpleasant memories "You expect certain things of a business when you go there," said Breaker.

  • Video game developer chooses a Montana setting for new game

    Video game developer chooses a Montana setting for new game

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:07:27 GMT

    The latest release of a major video game series will be set in Montana and promoted with video shot near Poplar, bringing Big Sky Country to millions of consumers worldwide. 

    The latest release of a major video game series will be set in Montana and promoted with video shot near Poplar, bringing Big Sky Country to millions of consumers worldwide. 

  • Courtnage back in Great Falls

    Courtnage back in Great Falls

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-06-01 23:54:18 GMT
    Pamela Courtnage was extradited back to great falls to face a judge on deliberate homicide and felony theft charges but while in court, the case took a bit of a twist. The public defender stated Courtnage might suffer from mental health issues.  According to court documents, Courtnage stole the victims truck, purse and fled the city.  Authorities later caught up with her at Clearwater Junction where they found the truck and the victim's purse.  She was then held by the ...
    Pamela Courtnage was extradited back to great falls to face a judge on deliberate homicide and felony theft charges but while in court, the case took a bit of a twist. The public defender stated Courtnage might suffer from mental health issues.  According to court documents, Courtnage stole the victims truck, purse and fled the city.  Authorities later caught up with her at Clearwater Junction where they found the truck and the victim's purse.  She was then held by the ...

  • Refugees, migrants evacuated from old Athens airport site

    Refugees, migrants evacuated from old Athens airport site

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:29 AM EDT2017-06-02 12:29:59 GMT
    Greek police evacuate hundreds of migrants from makeshift shelter in old Athens airport.
    Greek police evacuate hundreds of migrants from makeshift shelter in old Athens airport.