Social Media Reacts To Trump's Joint Address

Donald Trump may have taken a break from Twitter tonight, but that didn't stop him from being a trending topic. President Donald Trump is no stranger to social media. The Commander-In-Chief spends a lot of time behind a keyboard. Although he was addressing Congress tonight, Twitter was not quiet. So we logged on to see just what was being said. Scott Pressler, pleased with what the President said about keeping American money in America. He tweeted out -- " America first! Charity stays at home: our people, our suffering, our poor, our veterans... First!" Michael Safcsak praising the President's speech. He said, " Trump hitting all the right notes. Bringing industry back, creating jobs, putting #Americafirst." However, not everyone was pleased with the president's address. The Natural Resource Defense Council was upset, tweeting out, " Not a single mention of climate change tonight. Ignoring a problem won't make it go away. We need leadership." and Senator Chuck Schumer from New York responding to Trump's speech. Tweeting out "this nation was built by immigrants. They will always be welcome here. #nobannowall." as well as a quote from Emma Lazarus. No matter what party you align with, one thing is for sure, Twitter was full of both support and contempt.
A story out of Cutbank. A mother and son experienced something right out of a scary movie when they saw a figure of someone climbing through their hotel window. When Lena Breaker and her 16 year old son arrived in Cutbank, they had no clue they would leave with unpleasant memories "You expect certain things of a business when you go there," said Breaker.
The latest release of a major video game series will be set in Montana and promoted with video shot near Poplar, bringing Big Sky Country to millions of consumers worldwide.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
