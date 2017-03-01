Social Media Reacts To Trump's Joint Address

Paleontologists have discovered a new species of dinosaur that has never been found in the state of Montana before. The dinosaur was actually first discovered in 2008 and now new details about the species have been released. The Camarasaurus was found in Grass Range, Montana which is about 136 miles east of Great Falls. Cary Woodruff who's the director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum says, when paleontologists first unearthed the giant herbivore a...

