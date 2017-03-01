KFBB says good-bye to weekend anchor Amanda Roley - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

KFBB says good-bye to weekend anchor Amanda Roley

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - On Thursday, we are saying good bye to one of our own, Amanda Roley. Her journey at KFBB started back in 2014 as a reporter in Helena. Then, she worked her way up to weekend anchor and reporter here in Great Falls. 

"There are a few things I think about when Amanda Roley and three things come to mind: driven, investigator and non-stop worker," said Megan Lewis, Executive Producer. 

"Amanda is a go-getter. She does not like surface stories. She is not one to pitch something that she hasn't thought about," said Deyja Charles, News Director. 

"Amanda is pretty much all business. And so I've learned about how to stay focused and about writing in a conversational manner," said Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter. 

"Amanda is super creative especially when it comes to producing, when it comes to having different shots in the studio. When it comes to writing, she thinks outside the box," said Melinda Zosh, Reporter/Weather Anchor. 

"And I can always assure as a producer that what she puts on air is factual, it's unbiased. And no matter what she brings to the table, in her eyes, it's exciting and she makes it exciting for everyone else," said Lewis. 

"She has a good sense of humor, a quick wit and sense of adventure," said Zosh. 

"I'm totally excited to see what is in store and what's going to be coming her way. She has big dreams and she's definitely going to reach them," said Charles. 

Good luck, Amanda! KFBB will miss you!
 

