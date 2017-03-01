Lacrosse is growing in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Lacrosse is growing in Great Falls

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
The sport of Lacrosse is on the rise across the country, and particularly here in the Treasure State. In fact, the event planner for the local Lacrosse Club,  Schelle Fried said in the last three years lacrosse in Montana has grown by 46 percent compared to other states. 


This year alone, Great Falls has doubled the number of teams in the city. From all ages starting at eight through high school. Freed said this sport has less chances of causing concussions, unlike football or hockey. Adding another reason it's becoming so popular is many colleges want athletes who can play more than one sport.

"Say your a football player in football you barrel into somebody in lacrosse you have a stick that your holding a tiny little ball in and you need to dart through these players so you don't lose your ball so then you take that skill back to football. it makes you a better stronger football player."

Tonight,the club has paired with buffalo wild wings to fund raise.  she says it's  for more than equipment...  its also  for the fees to rent facilities when they cant practice or have tournaments outside. She added that with the growth of the sport they are hosting a number of games this year. Meaning more people will come to the city. 

    On February 6, 1996, 10-year-old Zachary Ramsey went missing as he walked to Whittier Elementary School. Shortly after his abduction, Whittier Elementary honored Zach’s memory with a small tribute plaque and White Lilac Tree near the front entrance to the school at 3rd Avenue North and 8th Street.

    Without evidence, Sen. Al Franken says "everything points to" collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians.
    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A 44-year-old woman who is charged with killing another woman and then fleeing in her pickup truck has been returned to Great Falls to face charges.

    The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.

    Paleontologists have discovered  a new species of dinosaur that has never been found in the state of Montana before.  The dinosaur was actually first discovered in 2008 and now new details about the species have been released.  The Camarasaurus was found in Grass Range, Montana which is about 136 miles east of Great Falls. Cary Woodruff who's the director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum says, when paleontologists first unearthed the giant herbivore a...
