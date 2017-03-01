Lacrosse is growing in Great Falls



The sport of Lacrosse is on the rise across the country, and particularly here in the Treasure State. In fact, the event planner for the local Lacrosse Club, Schelle Fried said in the last three years lacrosse in Montana has grown by 46 percent compared to other states.



This year alone, Great Falls has doubled the number of teams in the city. From all ages starting at eight through high school. Freed said this sport has less chances of causing concussions, unlike football or hockey. Adding another reason it's becoming so popular is many colleges want athletes who can play more than one sport.

"Say your a football player in football you barrel into somebody in lacrosse you have a stick that your holding a tiny little ball in and you need to dart through these players so you don't lose your ball so then you take that skill back to football. it makes you a better stronger football player."

Tonight,the club has paired with buffalo wild wings to fund raise. she says it's for more than equipment... its also for the fees to rent facilities when they cant practice or have tournaments outside. She added that with the growth of the sport they are hosting a number of games this year. Meaning more people will come to the city.