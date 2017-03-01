Lacrosse is growing in Great Falls

On February 6, 1996, 10-year-old Zachary Ramsey went missing as he walked to Whittier Elementary School. Shortly after his abduction, Whittier Elementary honored Zach’s memory with a small tribute plaque and White Lilac Tree near the front entrance to the school at 3rd Avenue North and 8th Street.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A 44-year-old woman who is charged with killing another woman and then fleeing in her pickup truck has been returned to Great Falls to face charges.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
