40 bags in 40 days spring cleaning challenge

On February 6, 1996, 10-year-old Zachary Ramsey went missing as he walked to Whittier Elementary School. Shortly after his abduction, Whittier Elementary honored Zach’s memory with a small tribute plaque and White Lilac Tree near the front entrance to the school at 3rd Avenue North and 8th Street.

On February 6, 1996, 10-year-old Zachary Ramsey went missing as he walked to Whittier Elementary School. Shortly after his abduction, Whittier Elementary honored Zach’s memory with a small tribute plaque and White Lilac Tree near the front entrance to the school at 3rd Avenue North and 8th Street.

Without evidence, Sen. Al Franken says "everything points to" collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians.

Without evidence, Sen. Al Franken says "everything points to" collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians.

Without evidence, Sen. Al Franken says "everything points to" collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians.

Without evidence, Sen. Al Franken says "everything points to" collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A 44-year-old woman who is charged with killing another woman and then fleeing in her pickup truck has been returned to Great Falls to face charges.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A 44-year-old woman who is charged with killing another woman and then fleeing in her pickup truck has been returned to Great Falls to face charges.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.

Paleontologists have discovered a new species of dinosaur that has never been found in the state of Montana before. The dinosaur was actually first discovered in 2008 and now new details about the species have been released. The Camarasaurus was found in Grass Range, Montana which is about 136 miles east of Great Falls. Cary Woodruff who's the director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum says, when paleontologists first unearthed the giant herbivore a...