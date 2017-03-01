Health perks from spring cleaning

Spring is exactly 19 days away but it does not mean you're any closer to washing windows or dusting the dining room.

We have found some few tricks to make spring cleaning more efficient.

Experts say the number one rule is to start cleaning before the spring season. The best way to go about it is by taking it one space at a time.

We spoke to the owner of Montana Maid Services and she told us that it is very common for people to become overwhelmed with cleaning the entire house.

She also says there are major perks besides having a clean home.

She told us that de-cluttering spaces makes you more productive and the cleaning process helps increase energy levels.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, cleaning those dust bunnies behind the couch can make your home a healthier place to be, especially during allergy season.

