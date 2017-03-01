Health perks from spring cleaning - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Health perks from spring cleaning

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect

Spring is exactly 19 days away but it does not mean you're any closer to washing windows or dusting the dining room.

We have found some few tricks to make spring cleaning more efficient.
Experts say the number one rule is to start cleaning before the spring season. The best way to go about it is by taking it one space at a time. 
We spoke to the owner of Montana Maid Services and she told us that it is very common for people to become overwhelmed with cleaning the entire house.
She also says there are major perks besides having a clean home. 
She told us that de-cluttering spaces makes you more productive and the cleaning process helps increase energy levels. 
According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, cleaning those dust bunnies behind the couch can make your home a healthier place to be, especially during allergy season.
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Eagle Scout project to honor missing Whittier Elementary School student

    Eagle Scout project to honor missing Whittier Elementary School student

    Friday, June 2 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-06-02 21:53:24 GMT

    On February 6, 1996, 10-year-old Zachary Ramsey went missing as he walked to Whittier Elementary School. Shortly after his abduction, Whittier Elementary honored Zach’s memory with a small tribute plaque and White Lilac Tree near the front entrance to the school at 3rd Avenue North and 8th Street.

    On February 6, 1996, 10-year-old Zachary Ramsey went missing as he walked to Whittier Elementary School. Shortly after his abduction, Whittier Elementary honored Zach’s memory with a small tribute plaque and White Lilac Tree near the front entrance to the school at 3rd Avenue North and 8th Street.

  • Franken: 'Everything points to' collusion with Trump, Russia

    Franken: 'Everything points to' collusion with Trump, Russia

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-05-31 16:12:46 GMT
    Without evidence, Sen. Al Franken says "everything points to" collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians.
    Without evidence, Sen. Al Franken says "everything points to" collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians.

  • Woman charged with homicide back in Great Falls for court

    Woman charged with homicide back in Great Falls for court

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:12:54 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A 44-year-old woman who is charged with killing another woman and then fleeing in her pickup truck has been returned to Great Falls to face charges.

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A 44-year-old woman who is charged with killing another woman and then fleeing in her pickup truck has been returned to Great Falls to face charges.

  • Name released of man who fell in Polson dam

    Name released of man who fell in Polson dam

    Friday, June 2 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:32:33 GMT

    The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.

    The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.

  • New species of dinosaurs found in Montana

    New species of dinosaurs found in Montana

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:22:43 GMT
    Paleontologists have discovered  a new species of dinosaur that has never been found in the state of Montana before.  The dinosaur was actually first discovered in 2008 and now new details about the species have been released.  The Camarasaurus was found in Grass Range, Montana which is about 136 miles east of Great Falls. Cary Woodruff who's the director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum says, when paleontologists first unearthed the giant herbivore a...
    Paleontologists have discovered  a new species of dinosaur that has never been found in the state of Montana before.  The dinosaur was actually first discovered in 2008 and now new details about the species have been released.  The Camarasaurus was found in Grass Range, Montana which is about 136 miles east of Great Falls. Cary Woodruff who's the director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum says, when paleontologists first unearthed the giant herbivore a...