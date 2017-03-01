Red taped and locked out

The Agri-Village mall on 10th Avenue south, has been red taped and locked up by the Great Falls Fire Marshal since yesterday. This comes as a huge surprise to local business owner Geoffrey Erickson.

We got a chance to speak with him and got his reaction about the closure.

Erickson said he didn't even get so much a phone call alerting him to the lockout. He said he arrived at work expecting business as usual and was greeted with the red signs posted outside.

Since then he's been on the phone with parents who booked birthday parties. He has yet to receive an answer as to when he can reopen so for now he has no choice but to refund the deposits. Erickson said in the seven years they have been there they have never had any kind of safety incident and this came as a complete surprise to him.

"Every year we go through a safety inspection I have certificates from the city and the Fire Marshal the last inspection was on January 24th of this year this certifies us of being safe for the whole year."

Erickson said he was in the process of expanding by adding a laser tag area in the building right next door. He said during a walk through, inspectors started pointed out problem areas. The next thing he's locked out of his own business. He said the information he's getting from the city, is that until the landlords fix the problems the whole building will remain closed.

But his biggest question is why after so many years are there suddenly problems with the building, when he's always received a safety certification. We were unable to get a hold of the Fire Marshal but we will keep you updated as we learn more.